The annual star-studded fundraiser took place at Waldorf Astoria on The Palm

The 7th Global Gift Gala (GGG) took place in Dubai on December 16 in the presence of honorary chair Eva Longoria Baston and beauty entrepreneur Hudan Kattan.

The star-studded fund-raiser takes place every year in the emirate; this year, it was held at the Waldorf Astoria, Dubai Palm Jumeirah. The funds benefit Dubai Cares and Global Gift Foundation, in support of Harmony House India, the Eva Longoria Foundation and Casa Global Gift. Representatives could not share the amount that was raised this year.

‘HUNDREDS OF WOMEN AND CHILDREN’

“Dubai is one of our largest fund-raisers because of the generosity of this community,” said Longoria. “By providing them with an education and entrepreneurship, we are giving women and girls the tools they need to reach their full potential. Tonight, we hope to be able to help hundreds of women and children around the world.”

Huda Beauty, Kattan’s international make-up brand, partnered with the Global Gift this year; Kattan referred to co-founder Maria Bravo and chairwoman Longoria Baston as “truly amazing.”

Bravo, an actress and philanthropist who set up the GG initiative in 2012, said: “I’m so proud of everything we are achieving with The Global Gift platform; it just goes from strength to strength,” said Bravo.

AWARDS CEREMONY

The foundation awarded Mona Kattan, entrepreneur and sister to Huda, the Global Gift Women’s Empowerment Award, presented to her by Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

She thank you to “Huda for being such a role model, and to my dad for being the most generous man I know.”

TV presenter Rosemin Madhavji won the Global Gift We Believe in People Award, while Patrick Chalhoub received the Global Gift Humanitarian Award.

The Young Philanthropist Award went to student Jaahnvi Shastri, who founded Creativity for a Cause Dubai. Chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor received the Humanitarian Award for his work with people in need in the UAE.