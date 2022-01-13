Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick'. Image Credit: Supplied

Get set to experience the thrills and chills of Hollywood action movies right here, as Dubai Parks and Resorts announces that it will launch the world’s first rollercoaster inspired by ‘John Wick’ at Motiongate Dubai on January 21.

Also coming to the theme park is the world’s fastest spinning rollercoaster inspired by the heist thriller franchise ‘Now You See Me’. Both the rides will be in the Lionsgate Zone.

With the launch of the two world-first new rides, Motiongate Dubai will hold the record for the most rollercoasters in a single theme park in the Middle East, according to a statement.

Image Credit: Supplied

The ‘John Wick’ film franchise kicked off in 2014 and stars Keanu Reeves in the lead as a hitman. After two successful sequels, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is currently in the works. ‘Now You See Me’ features an all-star cast of Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson and Isla Fisher as a team of illusionists who pull off heists.

In this image released by Summit Entertainment, Dave Franco, Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan and Henry Lloyd-Hughes appear in a scene from, "Now You See Me 2." (Jay Maidment/Summit Entertainment vis AP) Image Credit: AP

Apart from the two new rollercoasters, Dubai Parks and Resorts will also become home to the region’s only Legoland Hotel, which will have 250 fully themed rooms.

“Dubai continues to be a leader in the travel and tourism sector, with a reputation for delivering pioneering projects and landmarks,” said Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Entertainment, in a statement. “The opening of the world’s first John Wick rollercoaster, the world’s fastest spinning rollercoaster and the region’s only LEGO themed hotel are an example of the breadth and diversity of entertainment experiences in Dubai. We are confident that these new offerings will contribute to further enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness as one of the leading international tourism destinations in the world.”

Dubai Parks and Resorts is home to three theme parks — Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai and Bollywood Parks Dubai. There’s also the Legoland Water Park.