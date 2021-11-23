Keanu Reeves in a file photo Image Credit: Reuters

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, busy promoting his return to the ‘Matrix’ franchise currently, says he would be “honoured” to be a part of the Marvel CInematic Universe in the future.

As part of Esquire’s ‘Explain This’ series, the actor ran down the best moments of his career, and answered some questions about his future.

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrections Image Credit: IMDB

When specifically asked about the MCU and whether he’s like to join the universe, Reeves immeditiately replied, “Isn’t it bigger than a universe? It’s almost like a multiverse... It’s a Marvel-verse. It would be an honour. There’s some really amazing directors, and visionaries, and they’re doing something no one’s ever really done. It’s special in that sense in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it’d be cool to be a part of that.

The 57-year-old actor, who is promoting the upcoming release of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, the fourth installment of the hit sci-fi franchise, is in Paris right now to film ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, the fourth installment of his other hit movie franchise.

When asked what three films of his he’d recommend (he’s starred in 68 total) someone to watch to get to know his career better, Reeves replied, “You’re gonna give me three? Okay. Three films. Man. Um. [Long pause.] Oh my gosh. Three films. Okay, let’s just start with The Matrix—and when I say The Matrix, let’s do the trilogy—that’s one. [Pause.] Then let’s do The Devil’s Advocate. And then let’s do . . . we need something action-y in there, so let’s do Point Break.”