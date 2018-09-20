Demi Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, found out about her daughter’s overdose from the news online before she got it first-hand. Then it was a rough couple of days waiting to find out if she was going to pull through completely.

“We just didn’t know for two days if she was going to make it or not,” De La Garza said in an interview Wednesday with Newsmax.

Her phone started blowing up in June with notes from friends saying they were praying for Lovato and for their family.

“The first lines of these texts were saying, ‘I just heard the news, I’m so sorry, I’m praying for your family, I’m praying for Demi,’ and I was in shock. I thought, what is going on?”

De La Garza went online to the TMZ post that first reported the news that Lovato had overdosed — and then Lovato’s assistant at the time called.

“The next words that came out of her mouth ... are words that are so difficult to hear as a parent. She said, ‘Demi overdosed.’ I was in shock. I didn’t know what to say. It was something I never, ever expected to hear as a parent,” De La Garza said. Lovato was conscious but not talking, the assistant said.

It would come out that responding paramedics had administered Narcan to counteract the OD.

With daughter Dallas taking over driving duties — De La Garza was too shaken — the family got to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre as fast as they could and ran to the emergency room.

Her daughter, De La Garza said, “was in bad shape.”

But by that time Lovato was talking. The mother and daughter exchanged “I love yous,” and “from that point on I never allowed myself to ever think that things weren’t going to be OK,” De La Garza said.

It would be two days, while Lovato was in critical condition, before they knew she was going to come through. De La Garza credited two things.

“I just feel like the reason she’s alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day when everybody found out what was happening,” she said.

“I don’t think she would be here if it hadn’t been for those prayers and the good doctors at Cedars-Sinai; they were the best. I couldn’t have asked for a better team of people to save her life.”

Now Lovato is doing well, her mom said.

“She’s happy, she’s healthy,” De La Garza said. “She’s working on her sobriety, and she’s getting the help she needs.”