While it may be some time before fans of the Dark Knight see any new footage, Warner Bros debuted a new look at Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ at CinemaCon on Tuesday, according to a report in The Wrap.
The featurette, followed by the DC Fandome trailer released last year, has been described to open with what looks like chaos, with Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne walking through Gotham. From there, he rises, and we hear Reeves promise an “emotional Batman movie” that we’ve never seen before. He also said it’s going to be “radically different” from any other Batman movie we’ve seen before.
Pattison also reportedly talked about how so many people have connected to the Batman character, and about how the film is a passion project for Reeves. Reeves also said the film is “grounded the way Year One is,’ referring to “Batman: Year One,” the groundbreaking 1987 miniseries written by Frank Miller that, in case you forgot, also served as the primary basis for Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins.”
The film, also starring Selina Kyle, Paul Dano and John Turtuuro, is expected to release sometime in 2022.