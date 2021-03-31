Singer opens up for the first time about unauthorised film about her life

A still from “Framing Britney Spears”. Image Credit: FX

Singer Britney Spears has for the first time spoken about the highly publicised, and unauthorised, documentary about her life, saying that it made her cry for two weeks.

The New York Times-produced film ‘Framing Britney Spears’ premiered in February and chronicled Spears’ rise to fame from a teenager to a pop culture icon, and her eventual downfall amid intrusive media speculation.

“My life has always been very speculated ... watched ... and judged really my whole life!” Spears wrote in an Instagram post that featured a video of her dancing to Aerosmith song ‘Crazy’.

Britney Spears. Image Credit: Reuters

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day,” she added.

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well.... I still cry sometimes,” Spears said.

When it released, the movie drew massive support for the 39-year-old singer whose financial affairs are still controlled by her father in a court-ordered conservatorship. Spears has gone to court a number of times in order to be freed from this conservatorship, while fans have for years used the social media hashtag #FreeBritney to offer their support.

This is the first time Spears has publicly acknowledged the movie, but her boyfriend Sam Asghari didn’t hold back from sharing his thoughts days after it released.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” Asghari wrote on his Instagram Stories, referring to her father Jamie Spears.

“In my opinion Jamie is a total [expletive]. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom,” the actor of Iranian origin added.

The documentary also shed light on the sexist treatment Spears faced during interviews as a young women, and on the biased media coverage during her split from ex-boyfriend, singer Justin Timberlake.

It seems Spears wants to put all this behind her and live a life of positivity.