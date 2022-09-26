The five-episode limited TV series is an adaptation of Alex Scarrow’s bestselling apocalyptic thriller novel and chronicles a family fighting to survive in a world that has been thrown into chaos as oil supplies around the globe are severed.

The action and drama series is directed by award-winning director Dennie Gordon, who has worked on over 100 hours of network television, including the critically acclaimed American superhero television series ‘Legion’.

“Finding a desert like this, unobstructed dunes as far as the eye can see, is such a privilege,” said Gordon in a statement. He was impressed with Abu Dhabi’s landscape.

BTS still of 'Last Light' crew in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Klara Cvrckova/Supplied

The limited TV series was shot in multiple locations in Abu Dhabi, which doubled as the mythical city of Luzrah, including the architectural structures of Emirates Palace and the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, as well as the vast expanse of the Abu Dhabi desert and Arkan Cement Factory. Scenes were also filmed in other locations, such as Mussafah, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Al Danah, and a military base.

“We are extremely delighted to have welcomed and worked with MGM International Television Productions, a prominent production company in the filming industry. It is vital for Abu Dhabi to attract important productions like ‘Last Light’, as it further solidifies the Emirate’s position as an ideal filming destination and encourages more production companies to choose Abu Dhabi for future projects. Everyone who comes to Abu Dhabi can’t help but fall in love with the location and what it has to offer. And so, with our successes with MGM, which will surely get the attention of many other production companies, we look forward to welcoming more filming projects for years to come,” said Hans Fraikin, Abu Dhabi Film Commissioner.

‘Last Light’ stars Emmy nominated Matthew Fox, who is best known for his roles as Charlie Salinger on ‘Party of Five’ and Jack Shephard on the well-known drama series ‘Lost’, as well as SAG award winning actress Joanne Froggatt, who is best known for her roles in ‘Downton Abbey’ as Anna Bates. The cast also includes Amber Rose and Hakeem Jomah.

The new American TV series ‘Last Light’ is among more than 130 productions to have used the UAE capital as a filming destination.