What you need to know: Indian author Chetan Bhagat was trolled for saying that growing up he was told that India had "no chance" in singles tennis at the global level.

Dubai: Indian author Chetan Bhagat is being trolled on social media for his “limited” knowledge of tennis, after he posted a tweet yesterday, which offended many Indian tennis fans.

Bhagat’s tweet received more than 800 comments and 7,000 likes. Fans were furious.

Why was Chetan Bhagat trolled?

Yesterday, Bhagat tweeted in praise of Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal, who won his first set against Roger Federer at the US Open, only to eventually lose the game to the world No. 3.

Bhagat wrote: “Grew up being told that India has no chance in singles tennis at the global level. Just now @nagalsumit from my country won a set against The Roger Federer at the #USOpen. One day, India will win the Grand Slam too. Go Sumit Go!”

Online reactions to Bhagat’s tweet

Indian tweeps were angered by Bhagat’s statement that he grew up being told that India had “no chance” to make a name in the sport at a global level.

Users replied to the 45-year-old author’s tweet and asked him if he had heard of the likes of Vipul Amritraj, Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza, prominent tennis players who had represented India on an international level.

Tweep @alterlaw posted: “How much nonsense can you spew Mr Bhagat? I grew up in an India where the Amritraj brothers were international giants and young men and women confidently aspired to [have] international tennis careers. You’ve been living under some obscure rock.”

@Champdev_ tweeted: “Nonsense. There was a time when the ABC of tennis was said to be Amritraj, (Björn) Borg and (Jimmy) Connors. We did very well in Davis Cup, thanks to A. Before him, Ramnathan Krishan was a Wimbledon semi-finalist — twice.”

Some trolls commented that Bhagat was born at a different time, so didn’t remember India’s tennis history.

Tweep @ravikchandar posted: “That’s what kids like you born after 2014 are hearing. But there was an India before that as well and it had its share of legends across all sports!”

And tweep @modi_avinash posted: “Not too sure who told you but our tennis team was actually very good. Davis cup finalists on a couple of occasions, remember Ramesh Krishnan beating Mats Wilander and Vijay Amritraj providing tips to Boris Becker at Wimbledon. BTW @nagalsumit congrats and you add to this legacy.

Tennis in India

According to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) the game of tennis was introduced in India by the British in the 1880’s and has been a popular sport in the country.

Retired tennis player, Ramanathan Krishnan was among the world’s leading players in the 1950s and 1960s. He is currently 82-years-old.

Former tennis player Vijay Amritraj and his two brothers, Anand and Ashok, were also tennis players who represented India internationally. Vijay Amritraj was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour in 1983.

Leander Paes and former tennis professional Mahesh Bhupathi have many accolades to their name. Bhupathi became the first Indian to win a Grand Slam tournament.