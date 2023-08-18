BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) is gearing up for his debut solo album Layover. This week BTS' agency BigHit Music released the schedule for the second leg of promotion for V's mini-album.

Ahead of the full album release on September 8, the 27-year-old singer will treat fans with three singles, Scenery, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower.

Layover will consist of six songs – Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing (Piano Version).

Meanwhile, Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Scenery, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower are for pre-release.

Last week, he dropped two music videos, Love Me Again and Rainy Days, as a part of his pre-releases.

His other three single tracks will be released on August 28, the agency confirmed.

BigHit Music also confirmed that the first teaser of his music video Blue will be out on August 22 and the second teaser on August 25.

The music video for Slow Dancing will be released along with the full album release.

The BTS singer will also be dropping new concept pictures on August 29 and September 9.

Before Layover's release, Kim Taehyung is expected to promote the album with a mini-concert on August 25.

Viral shoot with an unusual companion

Recently, V’s video shoot for a luxury brand advertisement went viral, thanks to an unusual companion seen in the video.

A lizard perched comfortably on Taehyung's hand as he showcased jewellery from the brand.

Fans were taken aback by the unexpected yet fascinating collaboration. Many marvelled at his poise, considering that in a previous viral video, he was seen hiding behind his bandmate Jungkook when he spots a bug.