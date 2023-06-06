BTS' 10th anniversary: A look at the band's biggest moments that made them iconic
Seoul to turn purple to celebrate K-pop stars Jungkook, Jimin, RM, and V Suga's fame
BTS is marking a decade since their debut and there are several reasons why the seven-member boy group have been topping charts since they rose to global fame. Major landmarks in Seoul will turn purple this month in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the BTS' debut. While many K-pop groups have now become famous, BTS is in a league of its own. The septet is made of incredibly talented singers and dancers, but they are known for so much more.
The group - arguably one of the best, if not the best, boy groups of the decade - is best known to weave in topics of global social interest and charity into their songs and performances. They have set and broken numerous world records and topped global music charts, paving the way for other Korean music groups to shine on the international music stage.
While K-pop group's members Jin and J-hope, are enlisted in the military, the other members—RM, Jungkook, Jimin, BTS V, Kim Taehyung, and Suga, are expected to come together to commemorate the group's tenth anniversary. Here are some of the biggest milestones of the group since their debut.
Grammy's monumental achievement: K-pop sensation BTS made history at the Grammys. The seven-member boy band not only became the first Korean group to perform on the esteemed Grammy stage but also secured a nomination in 2019.
BTS meets Joe Biden: The iconic White House extended an invitation to BTS and their loyal army Joe Biden, President of the United States, invited the sensational boy band to discuss the alarming surge of anti-Asian hate crimes. During their visit to the White House, the President personally played their chart-topping hit 'Butter' to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Explosive impact of "Dynamite": BTS unleashed a worldwide ripple with the release of their first English song, "Dynamite" In 2020, the band set the world on fire with their irresistible track, propelling them to earn their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. This achievement marked the first-ever nomination for a Korean group at the prestigious event. Additionally, "Dynamite" became the first South Korean song to claim the top spot on both the Billboard Global 200 and US Billboard Hot 100 charts.
United Nations pioneer: BTS created history as the first K-Pop group to address the United Nations in September 2018. The Korean boy band made an indelible mark by becoming the inaugural K-Pop group to deliver a speech at the United Nations. In 2021, they further solidified their global influence by captivating audiences with a mesmerising performance at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
Guinness World Records: BTS, the South Korean Phenomenon, continues to smash their own Guinness World Records since their remarkable debut in 2010, the group has shattered expectations and clinched an impressive tally of 23 Guinness World Records titles. Their latest achievement came in May 2021 with the release of "Butter," which single-handedly secured five records. Notably, the music video premiere on YouTube garnered the highest viewership ever recorded (previously held by BTS' success with "Dynamite"), and the track became the most streamed song on Spotify within the first 24 hours.
Global fandom: BTS popularity cuts across gender, geography and ethnicity. Their social media base is equally appealing and attracts music fans of various ages and tastes. Many believe that their fame and social media connect is a masterclass in how to build an army of fans in no time. They have a whopping 73.5 million Instagram followers making them a force to reckon with in the virtual world too. What everyone loves is who they promote inclusivity in their songs. This huge, diverse fandom is glued together by a sort of “behind-the-scenes” movement, able to hold a global audience together, and connect them through their love of K-pop music, while also prodding them to embrace cultural diversity. The message of inclusiveness and diversity shines through across all K-pop fans.
