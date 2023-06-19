1 of 10
Almost 400,000 K-pop fans, from all over the world, gathered in South Korea's capital Seoul on Saturday night, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the country’s most successful boy band BTS.
Image Credit: Reuters
The band, which debuted on June 13, 2010, is on a temporary break, with two members in mandatory military service and the others focusing on solo projects.
Image Credit: Big Hit Entertainment
However, Seoul has been hosting celebratory events over the past two weeks for the Armys (loyal fans of BTS).
Image Credit: Reuters
All prominent landmarks in Seoul were lit in purple and BTS posters put up across the city, to celebrate, as the band completed a decade successfully. BTS is expected to return to producing songs together as a band in 2025.
Image Credit: AFP
Tens of thousands of fans danced to hit BTS songs playing in the background. Many met fellow Armys from other parts of the world.
Image Credit: Reuters
BTS' rapper and leader RM held a talk show, ‘It's 5 PM and this is Kim Namjun,’ during the festival at the Yeouido Hangang Park.
Image Credit: Big Hit Entertainment
Armys were left emotional and teary-eyed as BTS leader RM later read out fan messages, performed and received calls from fellow members Jung Kook and V at the celebration.
Image Credit: Reuters
"Time goes by so fast. Everything has changed, and I've changed a lot. I'm not sure what I'm going to be doing with what feelings on the 15th and 20th anniversaries, but my love for you won't change," RM told fans.
Image Credit: Big Hit Entertainment
The festivities climaxed with fireworks over the Han River.
Image Credit: @kyuriri27/Instagram
According to Yonhap news agency, organisers estimated that about 400,000 people were in attendance by 9pm (4pm in UAE), out of which 120,000 included non-Korean nationals and tourists.
Image Credit: @kyuriri27/Instagram