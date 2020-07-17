Britain’s Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor on Friday, the Sun newspaper reported.
The COVID-19 pandemic had forced them to cancel their original plans to marry in May. They had planned for around 150 to attend and for there to be a large reception.
According to reports, the July 17 ceremony took place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints with around 20 close friends and family, including the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Duke of York.
“They were obviously very keen for the Queen to come so the wedding had to happen before she goes up to Balmoral so this was a great opportunity,” a source told The Sun.
Beatrice, 31, and Mozzi, 37, started dating in October 2018 and got engaged in September last year.
— With input from Reuters