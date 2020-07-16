1 of 11
Maverick's fighter jet helmet, Obi-Wan Kenobi's lightsaber, Rocky's boxing gloves and an 11-foot "Alien" spaceship tipped to fetch half a million dollars will go up for auction in Los Angeles next month.
A giant model of "Nostromo," the interstellar tug-ship on which Ridley Scott's classic "Alien" takes place, tops the pre-sale estimates at $300,000-500,000. Constructed mainly of wood and steel, it was personally filmed for the movie's exterior shots by Scott, who had it "repainted dark gray and weathered extensively to imply decades of deep-space travel," said event organizers Prop Store.
Like many of the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction lots, the model spacecraft previously belonged to a film crew member. It was restored for purchase after being found wrapped in plastic in a backyard 15 years ago.
Boxing gloves worn by Sylvester Stallone in the original "Rocky" will go up for auction in Los Angeles next month.
From left: Neil Armstrong's spacesuit worn by Ryan Gosling in the film "First Man", the Blue suit worn by Will Farrell in the film "Anchorman", a suit worn by Al Pacino in the film "Godfather 2", and a dress worn by Keira Knightly in the film "Pirates of the Caribbean."
"What collectors are looking for is things from the films they grew up with, films that they cherish," said Brandon Alinger, chief operating officer for Prop Store LA. | The Acceptance Letter to Hogwarts in the movie "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."
A real fighter jet helmet worn by Tom Cruise's Maverick in "Top Gun" is expected to fetch up to $70,000.
Other big-ticket sci-fi items on the block include a full Darth Vader outfit - one of five used to promote the first "Star Wars" movie - and a lightsaber hilt used by Ewan McGregor in the prequel "Attack of the Clones."
Darth Vader's helmet and costume from the movie "Star Wars" estimated at $150,000-250,000 USD.
"V"s stunt costume with Guy Fawkes mask from the movie "V For Vendetta", estimated at $30,000- 50,000 USD.
Darth Vader's helmet (R) and costume from the movie "Star Wars", estimated at $150,000 - 250,000 and (L) V's Stunt costume from the movie "V For Vendetta", estimated at $30,000 - 50,000 USD.
