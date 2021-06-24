Mumbai: Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood was seen selling eggs, bread, chips, and daily grocery items on a cycle, calling it 'Sonu Sood ki Supermarket' in his latest video on social media. The gesture was meant to promote small businesses.
Sood posted a video of him on a cycle with the grocery items on Wednesday night. In the video, he says "you don't need to go to a mall to buy grocery items", adding that the most important supermarket is ready to deliver your daily items on your doorstep. He stressed the importance of buying from the local vendors as he said: "This market is a hit."
He captioned the video, "Free home delivery. 1 bread free with every 10 eggs #supermarket #supportsmallbusiness."
Sood, who became a real-life hero during the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic, frequently replies to people's distress calls on his social media profiles.
One of his followers recently inquired if Sood could get his girlfriend an iPhone. Responding to the Twitter user's request, Sood quipped: "Uska toh pata nahi, agar iPhone diya toh tera kuch nahi rahega (I don't know about her, but if I give her an iPhone you will have nothing)."
The ‘Happy New Year’ star has been at the forefront of helping out Indian migrants and COVID-19 patients by providing them with essentials and medical supplies.