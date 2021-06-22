1 of 9
Model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey slapped down rumours of pregnancy. After hearing that reports of a baby were circulating online, she addressed it. In an interview with a media outlet, she said: “Zabardasti pregnant mat banao (Do not forcefully make me pregnant). For women, it is good news and for me, it was bad, as I was not pregnant. Ek bar puch toh loh (At least, ask me once). Anything about my life is like an open book. Me pede batungi, agar me pregnant hu (I will distribute sweets if I become pregnant).”
Image Credit: Insta/sambombay
Mouni Roy posted her summer fashion look surrounded by flowers, and from her previous photos geotagged to Dubai, she is still in the UAE. Dressed in a black and white dress and sneakers, the actor captioned her post, ''Grateful for err’ything err’yday!!!!! 🌸 🌹 🌺 🥀 🌻 🍀🌷🌾🪴🌼 Hugs & kisses to all the dreamers, lovers & artists!!!!!!''
Image Credit: Insta/ imouniroy
Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra stepped up her selfie game and showed her fans the 'appropriate way' to celebrate National Selfie Day by sharing a stunning selfie of her. She kept her makeup subtle and opted for a light pinkish nude shade for her lips. "The only appropriate way to celebrate #NationalSelfieDay," she wrote alongside the image. The actor took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself to mark the occasion, which is celebrated in the US.
Image Credit: Insta/priyankachopra
Recently vaccinated Kartik Aaryan is scheduled to act in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the Hindi version of the Telugu smash film. For the remake of the famous family drama, Ekta Kapoor and Rohit Dhawan have joined forces. According to reports, they wanted Tabu to keep her original role as the mother. Reportedly, Tabu and Kartik had just worked together on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and didn't want to do it again. As a result, Manisha Koirala has been approached for the character of the mother in the movie.
Image Credit: Insta/kartikaaryan
Mira Rajput stunned fans on Tuesday by sharing a photograph of Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and herself after a training session. Social media were in awe of their closeness after seeing the flawless photo.
Image Credit: insta/mira.kapoor
Soha Ali Khan and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, had their COVID-19 vaccine shots earlier in the day. Later during the day, dressed in a traditional attire, Sharing her mood the pictures on Instagram, Soha Ali Khan wrote: "Feeling quite 'brown' to earth."
Image Credit: Insta/sakpataudi
Disha Patani was photographed with Tiger Shroff at a football match practice on Sunday along with several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. A video from the practice match went viral on social media. The video showed Tiger warming up for the match, while Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were also spotted stretching and running.
Image Credit: Insta/viralbhayani
Sheer Qorma, starring Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta, and Shabana Azmi, has been nominated for the festival's best film and German Star of India awards. Swara Bhasker expressed her gratitude for the film's selection and nomination on Twitter, "Huge! #SheerQorma will have its German Premiere at the prestigious #IFFStuttgart! Also nominated for the best film award and German Star of India award. Grateful to the entire team at Indisches Filmfestival Stuttgart," the 33-year-old actor wrote.
Image Credit: twiiter/@ReallySwara
Juhi Chawla took to social media on Tuesday to flaunt a T-shirt that reads: "Show me the data". Sharing a photograph of herself meditating in her garden wearing the T-shirt, the actress wrote in an Instagram post: "I believe... in Truth and Simplicity, I believe... in my country, my India." Earlier this month, Delhi High Court had dismissed the actress' lawsuit against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country, and also imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh for the abuse of the process of law.
Image Credit: insta/iamjuhichawla