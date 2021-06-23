1 of 8
When you reach the upper echelons of fame, staying fit can become a priority. In Bollywood, this translates into a strenuous work-out regime complete with both cardio and weight-training sessions. And the lessons pay off in killer bodies. Here’s a look at some celebs who are known for their love of exercise with thier buddies.
Image Credit: Insta/ amuaroraofficial
Mira Rajput stunned fans on Tuesday with a photograph of herself with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter after a training session. Social media fans were left in awe at the photo of the fit trio. The couple often shares glimpses of their training sessions together, and they also frequently seen outside the gym working out. Because of the pandemic, the pair has restricted exercising to their home though they prefer to exercise outside.
Image Credit: Insta/mira.kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, Bollywood BFFs, not only enjoy parties together but also go to the gym together. Amrita is frequently featured in videos with Bebo, in which the two of them are seen completing hard workouts. The duo gave fans some hefty fitness goals, handling kettlebell squats to a full-body exercise with ease.
Image Credit: Insta/amuaroraofficial
Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are the town's newest training partners. The paparazzi have been photographing them together outside the same gym for months. They were just seen exiting a pilates session together. In April, the ‘Kedarnath' actress posted a video of herself and Janhvi working out together with their trainer on Instagram.
Image Credit: Insta/Sara Ali Khan
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most popular star couples in Bollywood, and are known for their epic movies together and for their social media presence. The actors are also big foodies, but you wouldn't be able to tell by looking at them since they're very fit. Singh often shares on social media pictures of the couple working out together at home, calling Padukone his "exercise companion".
Image Credit: insta/ranveersingh
Sushmita Sen, a gym buff, is known for sharing images and videos from her workouts on Instagram. The diva has a super-toned body, and every time she posts something, her fans are blown away. Sushmita is seen working out with Rohman Shawl, her lover. It's tough to overlook how they use social media to convey inspirational messages.
Image Credit: Instya/rohmanshawl
Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman, despite being almost 26 years apart in age, share a passion for exercise. Working out together, completing marathons, and going for long runs, Ankita and Milind are one of Bollywood's fittest couples, setting fitness and couple objectives for their followers.
Image Credit: Insta/ ankita_earthy V
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli are one of the fittest couples in town, and they never skip a workout. While the Indian skipper prefers to keep his health with weight training and cardio, Anushka occasionally joins him, but she also enjoys experimenting with pilates. Both of them adhere to a strict diet in order to maintain their health.
Image Credit: Insta/anushkasharma