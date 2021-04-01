A video has gone viral showing ships that were stuck on Egypt’s Suez Canal blaring a Bollywood tune to celebrate being freed.
In the clip, which Gulf News was unable to verify, a number of ships can be seen playing the distinctive notes from ‘Dhoom Machale’, the popular track from 2004 movie ‘Dhoom’, through their horns. The hit film starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham and Esha Deol.
“Dhoom Horns are been blown as the ship finally leaves the Suez Canal. 100% Indian staff,” the tweet read.
Ships spent days in a tailback in the Suez Canal after the massive Ever Given container ship, one of the largest ships in the world, turned sideways due to strong winds on March 23. It blocked traffic in the crucial East-West waterway for global shipping and major efforts were underway to free it and allow other ships to pass. The ship was finally freed on March 29.
Following the video going viral, ‘Dhoom’ director Sanjay Gadhvi, screenwriter Mayur Puri and composer Pritam reacted to the humorous clip.
“Unbelievable!!!!!” Gadhvi tweeted.