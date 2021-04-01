1 of 10
Wild Dog (UAE cinemas): South Indian superstar Nagarjuna will wage a war on terror in his latest action thriller ‘Wild Dog’. In the movie directed by Ahishor Solomon, Nagarjuna will play the fictional head of India’s counter-terrorist task force National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is trying to find the people behind the twin blasts in Hyderabad in 2013. The film is based on real events and will re-create the anti-terror squad’s investigations leading up to the arrest of the criminals responsible for the Dilsukhnagar explosions that killed dozens and injured many others. There’s plenty of action in this anti-terrorist procedural.
Anugraheethan Antony (UAE cinemas): Starring Sunny Wayne, Suraj Venjaramood and Gouri Kishan, this Malayalam-language feature is mix of drama, romance and fantasy. “There’s a bit of everything. It’s a film that gives importance to love, music and relationships of various nature … Also, this role is different from the roles that I have done before … The audience will really enjoy the characters and the unique plot,” said Wayne in an interview with Gulf News in Malayalam.
New Amsterdam (Netflix): If you combine the melodrama and romance of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ with the investigative science of ‘House’, what you get is the highly addictive series ‘New Amsterdam’. The medical drama, based on the book ‘Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital’ by Eric Manheimer, stars Ryan Eggold as medical director Dr Max Godwin who brings revolutionary changes to an outdated hospital. It also stars Bollywood actor Anupam Kher.
Pinky Aur Sandeep Faraar (UAE cinemas): If you haven’t had the chance to catch Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s slow-burn black comedy yet, it isn’t too late. ‘PASF’ is still playing in the UAE cinemas. Director Dibakar Banerjee’s engaging drama transports you into the lives of two people who belong to two disparate worlds and are forced to flee for survival. Sandeep (Parineeti Chopra) belongs to the upper crust banking world, while her reluctant running mate Pinky (Arjun Kapoor), represents the lower rung of a deeply divided India with glaring economic and class inequalities. He’s uncouth and unlikeable at first, while she’s sophisticated on the outside with a shady back story. The movie explores the dark side of greed and desire. This film is a compelling one-time watch powered by strong performances.
Peaky Blinders (Netflix): Keep busy the whole weekend with five seasons of this popular award-winning show that stars Cillian Murphy in the lead. The crime drama set in Birmingham, England, follows the exploits of Tommy Shelby (Murphy) and his crime family after the First World War. It first aired in 2013 and went on to gain massive popularity around the world. The show won a Bafta TV award for best drama series in 2018.
Saina (UAE cinemas): In the mood for an inspiring biopic? Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra channels her energies into bringing the life and times of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal to the big screen. While the sports biopic is not subtle, it has a few high points. Written by director Amol Gupte, Chopra goes about smashing patriarchy and gender divides, one good match at a time.
Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video): Indulge in an escape from reality with this romantic show. The anthology romcom series first released in 2019 and it’s based on the New York Times column of the same name. It explores various love stories set in New York City. There’s also a podcast where actors read the columns. Season one of ‘Modern Love’ featured actors such as Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Slattery and Dev Patel, and season two is on the way.
Nomadland (UAE cinemas): This is your chance to watch a film that has been highly praised by critics and has won Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director for Chloe Zhao. In it, Frances McDormand plays woman in her 60s who loses everything in the Great Recession. Wanting to escape from her reality, she sells all her belongings and buys a van so she can travel as a nomad through the American West. This moving drama also earned six nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards.
The One (UAE cinemas): With the elections in Kerala, this film is topical. Malayalam superstar Mammootty leads this political thriller, directed by Santosh Viswanathan, to the finish line. The superstar plays the head of state, Kerala Chief Minister Kadakkal Chandran, an ideal public servant who is keen to clean out the rot and corruption in his political landscape. If you love Mammootty’s bombastic style of acting, then you can put your money down on this one.
Kingdom (Netflix): If zombie movies and shows are your thing, then this South Korean series is a must-watch. Strange rumours about the ill king grip a kingdom that has been struck by famine and corruption. The crown prince then becomes the kingdom’s only hope even as a mysterious plague overtakes the land.
