Former actor Sana Khan enjoying the bliss of her newly married, was spotted on a breakfast date with her husband, Anas Saiyyad, in Dubai, giving major couple goals.
Image Credit: Insta/Saiyad Sana Khan
The actress, who was a part of the film fraternity for over a decade before giving it up, was seen sipping on gold-plated coffee at Burj Khalifa’s At.Mosphere.
Image Credit: Insta/sanakhaan21
She posted a photo from the world's highest restaurant: "When ur husband suprise’s u with breakfast at the top of the BURJ KHALIFA That gold plated coffee (sic)."
Image Credit: Insta/sanakhaan21
She posted a selfie with her husband too. She announced her retirement from acting in October last year, with a note expressing her wish to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her ‘creator’.
Image Credit: Insta/Saiyad Sana Khan
At the time, she wrote:. “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them.”
Image Credit: Insta/sanakhaan21
After tying the knot, Sana flew to Kashmir for her honeymoon. She shared videos from the Dal Lake, the Hazratbal Shrine and from her hotel room to give a glimpse of the picturesque location.
Image Credit: Insta/sanakhaan21
Sana enjoyed her honeymoon in Kashmir, here she is playing with snow.
Image Credit:
Sana Khan is a former Indian actress, model and dancer.
Image Credit: Insta/sanakhaan21