Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at their haldi ceremony Image Credit: Instagram.com/vickykaushal09

Fans eager to see images from inside the Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif or ‘VicKat’ marriage will be delighted to learn the couple have released a series of images from one of the pre-wedding events in the lead up to their big day.

On December 11, two days after the Bollywood star couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Rajasthan, both Kaif and Kaushal released a series of images from their ‘haldi’ ceremony on Instagram. For the uninitiated, the haldi or turmeric ceremony is a ritual followed by many in the Indian sub-continent where the bride and groom are lathered in a turmeric paste to add a natural glow to their body ahead of the main event.

And going by the pictures, this haldi was all things fun with both Kaif and Kaushal beaming as their friends and family lathered them in paste and dunked them in water.

In one image, posted by Kaif, Kaushal’s younger brother is seen dancing with abandon in front of his sister-in-law, with the bride grinning dressed in a Sabyasachi lehenga with floral jewellery adorning her. The actress had been styled by her close friend and stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Katrina Kaif with her mother, sisters and Sunny Kaushal Image Credit: Instagram.com/katrinakaif

Kaif is seen seated next to her mother in the same image with Sunny Kaushal, while her sisters hold a red chunni or cloth above her head as rose petals shower down on her.

In several images, Kaif and Kaushal are also seen applying haldi to each other, while the chunni is then wrapped around the groom as his family and friends pour water on him.

Vicky Kaushal at his haldi ceremony Image Credit: Insatgram.com/vickykaushal09

In light of the pandemic and their request to keep things intimate, VicKat only had 120 people at their Rajasthan wedding that included a sangeet or music night, followed by the mehendi and haldi and led up to the main event.

Both the bride and groom chose Sabyasachi as their designer of choice for the December 9 rituals.