Shraddha Kapoor Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who acted with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2019 hit ‘Chhichhore’ and was one of the few actors to attend his funeral in Mumbai, wrote an extensive tribute to him on June 18.

“Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void... Sushant...! Dearest Sush...! Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere! He danced to his own tune,” said Kapoor.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor during promotions for 'Chhichhore'. Image Credit: IANS

The actress remembered their conversations fondly, his love for astronomy and his kindness towards everyone around him.

“During a lovely musical and poetry filled get together at his home (he loved music and poetry), he showed me the moon from his telescope and I was so speechless that I could see it’s exquisite beauty up close!! He wanted to share that feeling [sic],” said Kapoor. Her tribute was filled with exclamations about his generous nature and his wonderment at all things simple.

“Our Chhichhore gang went to his beautiful home in Pavna, where we were awestruck together with the peace and calm of the nature around us — he loved nature! He saw things through a kaleidoscopic lens and wanted to share that with everyone around him. He was mesmerized by the simplest things and would muse on them in a genius way...! He was truly, One of a kind,” said Kapoor.

Rajput’s suicide on June 14 has re-ignited debates on nepotism in Bollywood, mental health issues and how certain powerful producers and directors make or break a star.