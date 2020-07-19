The Yash Raj Films head was questioned by the Mumbai Police about the actor’s suicide

Aditya Chopra Image Credit: IANS

Top Bollywood producer, director and Yash Raj Films (YRF) head Aditya Chopra was called in to record his statement with the Versova Police in Mumbai on July 18 in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide last month.

According to a report in the Indian Express, he was questioned for more than four hours by the police and was asked in detail about the three-film contract signed between Rajput and YRF.

Their working relationship reportedly ran into murky waters when Rajput’s third venture with YRF, ‘Paani’, directed by Shekhar Kapur, was shelved due to creative differences and budgeting concerns between the director and producer.

Chopra is one of the 35 people who have been questioned by the Mumbai Police in relation to the actor’s sucicide. Earlier filmmakers such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapur and Mukesh Chhabra were called in to record their statements.

Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: Instagram/team_kangana_ranaut

A few days ago, Indian National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut claimed in an explosive interview with journalist Arnab Goswami that filmmakers such as Chopra, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt and journalist Rajeev Masand should be investigated thoroughly as she believes they played a role in his suicide.

She claimed that YRF was somehow instrumental in Rajput being rejected in roles in hit films such as ‘Goliyon Ki Ras Leela Ram-Leela’ as they bolstered their own popular in-house talent Ranveer Singh for the same role. She labelled them as emotional vultures who drive actors to lynch themselves.

Sushant Singh Rajput with Parineeti Chopra in Shuddh Desi Romance Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

According to reports, police had earlier sought information from YRF on the contract signed by Rajput. YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma’s statement was also recorded earlier.

Rajput had signed a three-film contract with YRF and their in-house talent agency was looking after his work during his ‘Shudh Desi Romance’ days.