Actress Sunny Leone seen at a Juhu hotel in Mumbai, on April 1, 2019. Image Credit: IANS

Actress Sunny Leone is learning a local dialect used in Uttar Pradesh for her upcoming horror comedy ‘Kokokola’.

The makers of the film, produced by Mahendra Dhariwal, will start filming by the end of next month.

“When it comes to my work, I always keep an open mind to learn new things — be it even a new language,” Leone said in a statement.

“It helps me grow as an actor and it is fun to learn new things while on the job. The dialect is something I am working on right now and I am working hard to get it right,” she added.

Apart from the horror comedy, Leone will be foraying into the South Indian film industry with movies ‘Rangeela’ and ‘Veeramadevi’.