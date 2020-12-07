The Bollywood actors threw their weight behind the protests in India

After Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh threw his weight behind the farmers’ protests, celebrity couple Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja have now expressed their support and solidarity towards them.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also expressed hope that the crisis would be resolved soon.

“Our farmers are India’s food soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later,” tweeted Chopra Jonas, along with retweeting Dosanjh’s tweets.

Kapoor Ahuja, who is currently in London with her husband, also felt that farmers in India are the foundation of the human civilisation.

“When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilisation,” tweeted Kapoor Ahuja, quoting Daniel Webster, along with posting an image of farmers silently protesting.

Meanwhile, her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja was more elaborate as he felt that the farmers’ fears need to be addressed and that there needs to be mechanism which is favourable towards farmers.

Over the last few weeks, farmers in India are staging a protest demanding the elimination of middle men while selling their produce.

“The idea behind ‘freemarket’/letting farmers sell directly (not via middlemen) is in itself understandable. But in striving for a more efficient process we MUST address the fears of farmers 1) is there a mechanism which provide the safety net that a minimum price guarantee provides? 2) How do we police private enterprises from ‘strong-arming’ farmers into unfavourable scenarios? 3) What are the checks and balances that prevent corruptionm from poisoning the system and jeopardizing the livelihoods of the farmers who are the heart of our nation,” wrote Ahuja on Instagram.

With their support, the growing list of Bollywood stars voicing their support for farmers have increased.