1 of 9
‘Masaba-Masaba’ stars Masaba and Neena Gupta met up with friends Sonia Razdan and daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and sister Anusha and their mother this weekend. Check out the close-knit group of celeb friends.
Image Credit: Insta/masabagupta
2 of 9
Kangana Ranaut believes she has a bull's-eye on her back. Asked by a fan why people were so quick to take umbrage against her, she tweeted: “What you saying ! I am the hottest target in the country right now, target me and you will become media’s favourite, movie mafia will offer you roles, give you movies, filmfare award, shiv Sena tickets every thing. If I were a don you know 72 mulkon ki police mere peeche hoti.”
Image Credit:
3 of 9
Sara Ali Khan is enjoying lovely mornings in Noida, UP, as she gets ready for upcoming project ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She shared a video of a lovely sunrise on Sunday with her fans.
Image Credit: Insta/saraalikhan95
4 of 9
The reunion of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ was destined to be a star-studded affair. Even as the show just got off the ground on Netflix, the cast threw a bash to celebrate. Attendees included Sussanne Khan, who shared a photograph from the reunion. "Thank you faru for a fun night amongst our lovely girls, this room filled with bright energy and so happy for the super success for your show," read Sussanne's post.
Image Credit: Insta/suzkr
5 of 9
‘Gully Boy’ Ranveer Singh has been racing around Mumbai’s streets late into the night. This time around he was seen with a cap, glasses and a mask on.
Image Credit: Insta/ranveersingh
6 of 9
Mohanlal has finally shared with fans his look from upcoming movie ‘Aaraattu’. He’s been filming for nearly two weeks.
Image Credit: Insta/mohanlal
7 of 9
Shilpa Shetty is known for fitness but does that mean she never has a cheat day? This weekend, she shared a photo of her "Sunday Binge" : Cake. Adding a dose of humour to the caption, Shetty wrote: "I just ate the whole cake at once... So I'm not tempted to eat it later.” Except the cake was almost whole and away from her. Fitness guru or cake eater? Who really knows?
Image Credit: twitter/@TheShilpaShetty
8 of 9
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is getting a Christmas release! It will - just like a slew of Warner Bros. future projects - get not only a big screen release but a digital release on the same day. Now that the film is nearing its release many stars including Priyanka Chopra Jonas are playing cheerleaders. Here’s to a good show.
Image Credit: Insta/priyankachopra
9 of 9
Milind Soman posted a pic of himself in the web series ‘Third Gender In The World Of Paurashpur’.He plays quick-witted Boris who represents the "third gender" in Paurashpur. "Never played someone like this before! For the third gender in the world of Paurashpur, it has always been a power struggle!" The best review came from Milind's wife, Ankita Konwar, who commented: "Ah-may-zing."
Image Credit: Insta/milindrunning