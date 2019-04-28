Bollywood star entertained fans and danced to his biggest hits

Shah Rukh Khan at Kalyan event at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who’s dubbed the king of romance, danced and wove his way into his fans’ hearts on Saturday afternoon as he spearheaded an invite-only event by Kalyan Jewellers in Dubai.

As always, the perennially witty Khan — who was last seen as a dwarf in the underwhelming drama ‘Zero’ — stood tall as he patiently answered random questions from eager fans, ranging from his fitness secrets to his career choices. He also shook hands with hundreds of admirers who had thronged the red carpet at Grand Hyatt Dubai to catch a glimpse of their matinee idol in action.

When asked by a young boy, Abhay Shankar, on how he maintains such a fit, lithe body, he responded: “Each to their own. But I believe in eating sensibly. I have a belief that breathing, eating well and taking a bath should be done only when required. Don’t over-do them… Food should be eaten to sustain yourself. It’s nice to love food, but eat in moderation only. I do everything in moderation.”

On the surface it may have been a meet-and-greet for fans — around 1,300 had gathered there — but if you hear his words closely it could have easily been a string of life lessons doled out by one of the most successful actors in India.

Asked about his favourite film, Khan claimed that he didn’t have any favourites.

“I have always done films believing that they are my best and they are all lovely,” said Khan. When one fan prodded him further claiming that 2002 drama ‘Devdas’ was her favourite, he made her day by rattling off a dialogue from the iconic tragedy that saw him play a lover who turns into an alcoholic after facing a heartbreak.

Asked when Khan will make his debut with his third son Abram, Khan sportingly said that the five-year-old is purely for his entertainment and not for others.

It wasn’t all talk and no dance.

The superstar, who’s also the face of Dubai Tourism, also danced to songs like ‘Chaiyya Chaiyaa’ and ‘Lungi Dance’ and made his fans’ day.

In every sense, it was a fans day out for Shah Rukh Khan patrons.