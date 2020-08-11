Earlier in the day, Dutt took to Twitter to update his fans about taking a break from work

Sanjay Dutt Image Credit: PTI

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and will be travelling to the US for treatment soon. While the actor is yet to officially confirm, his colleagues have been tweeting get-well-soon messages to the actor.

The claims come hours after the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' star tweeted that he would be taking a break from films due to health issues. He urged fans not to speculate about his health condition and the reasons behind going on a self-imposed sabbatical.

But a few hours later, news emerged from several film journalists and colleagues that he is battling lung cancer.

His wife Maanyata Dutt and twins are in Dubai due to the coronavirus travel restrictions this summer.

Actor Adhyayan Suman had tweeted, “Sanju sir diagnosed with lung cancer :( #sanjaydutt get well soon sir Folded hands this year why u doing this?”

“Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate,” Dutt wrote in a tweet.

On August 10, Dutt had been discharged from a Mumbai hospital after being admitted for feeling breathless and a tightness in his chest. At the time he assured fans then that he was feeling better and that he would be back on his feet soon. The actor had also tested COVID-19 negative.

This year has been a particularly grim year for Bollywood. Actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor also succumbed to their battles with different forms of cancer earlier this year.

Dutt, often described as the original bad boy of Bollywood due to his long list of conquests with women and his alleged battle with drug/alcohol addiction, is one of the most popular stars in the Hindi entertainment industry.

The 66-year-old actor, who is awaiting the release of 'Sadak 2', has starred in multiple blockbusters including 'Khal Nayak', 'Saajan' and 'Munnabhai' series. He had even sanctioned a biopic on his life and times, enacted by Ranbir Kapoor in the film 'Sanju'.