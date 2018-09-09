Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be in Abu Dhabi by the end of this month to film portions of Bharat, confirmed its co-producer and T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar.

“It’s going to be a 15-day shooting schedule and they will be there in Abu Dhabi by September 27th or 28th. We saw a bit of a delay, but all’s going as per plan now and we are very excited about shooting in the UAE soon,” Kumar told Gulf News tabloid! over the phone.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is the remake of the 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, which chronicles a young boy’s promise to take care of his family as the Korean war unfurled and spans six tumultuous decades.

“It is an exciting emotional drama. We have worked with Salman Khan on two films previously and we are happy to collaborate with him again and his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri,” Kumar said.

It’s believed that Zafar has tweaked the original and has set his Bollywood drama against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition.

Snag hits project

The highly-anticipated project hit a snag when its leading actress Priyanka Chopra left the project and was replaced by Katrina Kaif.

Despite the abrupt departure of Chopra, the project came up to speed quickly and went about finding another leading lady.

Khan recently told reporters in Mumbai that Chopra expressed her desire to work on Bharat and had sent relentless feelers through his sister.

Kumar said the scenes filmed in this region are an integral part of the film, but he couldn’t go into details.

“The UAE is a friendly filming destination and all of us have had smooth experiences while working there. Abu Dhabi has got some great locations to shoot in,” said Kumar.

It’s not the first time that Khan has filmed in Abu Dhabi. Race 3 and Tiger Zinda Hai, with director Zafar, were partially filmed in the UAE.

Bharat also stars Jackie Shroff as Khan’s father and is slated for Eid 2019 release. Watch this space for more.