While Simmba is an ode to Bollywood’s ‘masala’ genre, what it gets wrong is the way in which the film tries to manipulate its viewers. They take a serious subject like ‘rape’ and spin a Bollywood yarn out of it. The rakish cop’s abrupt transformation into a good guy when a 19-year-old medical student gets raped under his watch feels impossibly contrived. The characters are also impossibly loud in this drama. Shrieking is their form of communication rather than speaking.