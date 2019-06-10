The fan touched his feet and sat on the floor beside the actor

It was a thrilling moment for a diehard fan of Ranbir Kapoor who got to meet him and hand over gifts to his favourite actor. But it made many netizens frown as the young fan treated the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actor with too much reverence by touching his feet.

In a video that has gone viral online, a man who describes himself as a “diehard fan of Ranbir Kapoor. I can do anything for him. He is my life, my world, my everything” on Instagram, is seen touching Kapoor’s feet. This led many netizens to troll the actor, who didn’t stop the fan from doing so.

Here’s what some of them commented on the post on Instagram:

“I don’t understand why people are csrazy about film stars. They are just human beings like us.”

“Lol. Alia Bhatt [actress] chose this angry man over humble Sid [actor Sidharth Malhotra]. Look at Sid’s video when he meets his fans and look at this ‘drugbir’. Sid even asked his fan for water and RK didn’t even ask him to sit with him.”

“Why fan has to touch his feet and sit down instead of sitting on chair. Fans make celebrities. This is not expected from Ranbir.”

“Itna (so much) attitude. I hate Ranbir Kapoor.”

“Pata nahi log celebrities ko bhagwan kyu maan lete hai (Wonder why people consider celebrities as Gods).”

“He is very rude.”

“Why sit down? You are a fan. What nonsense and Ranbir didn’t even tell him to sit up.”