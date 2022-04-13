Drama and twists that can rival a Bollywood potboiler are now unfurling in Mumbai as A-listers Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt get ready for the first day of their pre-wedding rituals. The Mehendi ceremony is likely to take place later today.

Their big fat Bollywood wedding is likely to happen on April 15, but before their big day it's the pre-wedding rituals filled with fun, frolic, and laughter that often take the limelight.

While the bride and the groom are naturally pulling all stops to evade the paparazzi that has been camping outside their home, also their wedding venue, in Mumbai, details are trickling in that their Mehendi ceremony today will be the start of their wedding celebrations. Mehendi ceremony is a ritual where the bride and her party have intricate henna art applied to their hands.

Image Credit: Insta/ ranbir_kapoooor

It’s also believed that a ritualistic pooja will be held for the bride and groom before their alleged wedding on April 15 at Kapoor's home Vastu.

Guests have already begun arriving. Earlier today, Kapoor’s aunts Rima Jain and Nitasha Nanda were seen arriving at their Vastu residence to be a part of their starry relative’s big day. Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and family were also spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport from Delhi.

Image Credit: Insta/neetu54

Reports claims that wedding planners, who are being hyper careful about keeping the nuptial arrangements a secret, have organised 16-seater vans to transport the wedding guests. The windows of those vans are shrouded with curtains to ensure their privacy. Apart from an army of bouncers manning the gates of Ranbir’s home that has been lit up, guards were also seen putting pink coloured stickers on the phone cameras of all those entering the house.

It’s believed that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding will be a four-day affair, culminating in their wedding on April 15th followed by a string of wedding receptions at a plush hotel in Mumbai.

Stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Aamir Khan are expected to attend the wedding. Director Ayan Mukherji of ‘Brahmastra’ fame which features Alia and Ranbir in lead roles was also spotted visiting his best friend and is likely to be a key man in helping the groom for the big day.

Earlier today, Mukerji released a song from his upcoming film which shows the real-life couple romancing on the streets of Varanasi.

It’s believed that Sabyasachi Mukhjerji, who dressed up brides including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif, is on call to dress up Alia for her big day.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee: India’s top bridal designer to Bollywood stars Image Credit: Clint Egbert

Bhatt and Kapoor’s love story is the stuff of legends. While Bhatt has always harboured a crush on Ranbir, the two reportedly fell in love on the sets of ‘Brahmastra’ and have been dating for over five years. They made their relationship public on 2018 at Sonam Kapoor’s reception.

In an interview with GQ, Kapoor gave a democratic response when asked about his girlfriend Bhatt.

“It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit,” said Kapoor at that time.

Image Credit: Insta/ranbir_kapoooor

Over the years, they have become a portrait of a modern working couple who are doing incredibly well individually in their acting careers. At every occasion, they have spoken highly of each other. At an awards ceremony, Bhatt even went to the extent of declaring that Ranbir made her heart smile and eyes shine.