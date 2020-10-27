Actress reminisced about the moment when she was crowned as Miss Universe 2000

18-year-old Priyanka Chopra (centre) of India poses after winning the Miss World final with second placed 18-year-old Giorgia Palmas (left) and third placed 20-year-old Yuksel Ak of Turkey (right) in the Millennium Dome in London, 30 November 2000. Image Credit:

Celebrating what can be termed one of the most cherished moments of her life, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday reminisced about the moment when she was crowned as Miss Universe 2000.

The ‘Baywatch’ star posted a clip on Instagram on that chronicled the moment and her conversation with mother and brother after she was crowned.

As the video starts, it shows the moment when the announcement of her being chosen as the Miss World 2000 is captured. Following her being crowned the voice-over says, “This is remarkable. This is the fifth time India has won, Miss World.”

Chopra Jonas is seen beaming as she waves at the audience present in the hall.

Reliving the moment, the video then shows as a fast forward to the present day, a clip where the ‘Bajirao Mastaani’ star is seen seated next to her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra. In the video, Chopra Jonas asks her mom: “Do you remember the crowning moment of when I won Miss World?”

Madhu replies, “First runner up was announced, and Miss World is Miss India, Priyanka Chopra. We were both like literally under the chairs. The entire hall erupted, all the Indians just stood up erupted.”

The video then shows the ‘Dostana’ actor on a video call to brother Sidharth, who said, “I remember at the Millennium Dome, being on the stage when I was only 11, 12 years at the time. But mixed feelings for me were I was ... that she won but the very next moment I learnt that I would be going to the US for further studies instead of her.”

The ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ star then said, “ Yeah, that was rough. Um, I never even thought that at that time, that you know, what my win did to my family.”

Following which, Chopra Jonas’ mom says, “I have tears streaming down my eyes. I didn’t know what’s gonna happen. I just needed to hug her, that’s all I knew, And when I hugged her, I spoke the stupidest thing that should have been ...” As they both burst out in laughter.