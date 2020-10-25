1 of 6
Filipina-Indian beauty queen Rabiya Mateo is basking in the glow of her Miss Universe Philippines win and is garnering praise from her country people for not just her looks but her personality and positive attitude. Here’s what we know about Mateo, her interests and her life so far...
Image Credit: Facebook
2 of 6
Mateo was one of more than 40 participants in the Miss Universe Philippines pageant. But before putting on her heels to strut the ramp, she was working as a physical therapy lecturer. She has a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from the Iloilo Doctors College, having graduated Cum Laude.
Image Credit: Photographer: Marco Alcaria via Instagram
3 of 6
In her Miss Universe Philippines 2020 preliminary interview, Mateo opened up about being from a broken family but how he does not hold any bitterness towards her Indian father, who left her and her mother.
Image Credit: Instagram
4 of 6
In a post on her unverified Instagram about, she wrote about her father, saying: “I will push myself to a new and greater limit every single day so that when the time comes and we meet again, you will tell everyone how proud you are that I’m your daughter and who knows, when that day comes I might be a doctor like you.”
Image Credit: facebook.com/TheMissUniversePH
5 of 6
Mateo has been doing her bit to help out during the pandemic. She posted an image on Instagram where she is seen repacking donations for the residents of Brgy. Nabitasan, Lapaz, Iloilo City. In another picture, she shows meals that were prepared for front line workers. “It’s really devastating to hear that during this COVID-19 crisis some Ilonggos had lost their homes earlier this morning around 2 am due to fire incident that occurred in Brgy. Ortiz, City Proper. We are praying for everyone’s safety and mental peace in this most difficult moment,” she wrote.
Image Credit: Instagram
6 of 6
Mateo is also passionate about charity work and uplifting the poor in her community. In a video for Miss Universe Philippines, she said: “I myself came from a really poor family, with my mom who solely endured from everything just to support and provide for us. My graduation day was the greatest payback as I formally received my Latin honours. I want every poor child to experience such a thing. With proper knowledge of the things around you, of your purpose in life, and of what you are fighting for, you are going beyond being educated. You become empowered and able to empower others.”
Image Credit: Instagram