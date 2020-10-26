1 of 12
Spooky season is upon us, and we’re polishing off our annual Halloween soundtrack to mark the occasion. This decade has served us an abundance of killer hits to keep us company on those cold, dark nights leading up to October 31, so we decided to take a break from the classics (we still love you, ‘This is Halloween’) to give you the most up-to-date trick-or-treat tracks to rock out to.
Demons — Imagine Dragons (2012): Imagine Dragons are experts at giving us contemporary pop rock music with sinister underpinnings, but their songs are really just about intense human feelings. Our favourite spooky lyric: “Don’t get too close, it’s dark inside, it’s where my demons hide.”
The Monster — Eminem ft Rihanna (2013): Did you know that ‘The Monster’ was actually written by Bebe Rexha, Jon Bellion and Prosper’s AKS? So you have them to thank as much as Rihanna and Eminem. Our favourite spooky lyric: “I’m friends with the monster that’s under my bead, get along with the voices inside of my head.”
Black Magic — Little Mix (2015): Not all Halloween songs have to be downers — and Little Mix have the proof with this feel-good banger about young love. Our favourite spooky lyric: “Take a sip of my secret potion, I’ll make you fall in love.”
Wolves — Selena Gomez and Marshmello (2017): Selena Gomez goes to the ends of the earth and back to find her lover on ‘Wolves’. Marshmello’s magic touch turns this into an electronic dance number. Our favourite spooky lyric: “I’ve been down the darkest alleys, saw the dark side of the moon, to get to you.”
Youngblood — 5 Seconds of Summer (2018): 5 Seconds of Summer sing about being at a person’s “every beck and call”, held at their mercy. Our favourite spooky lyric: “Youngblood, say you want me out of your life, and I’m just a dead man walking tonight.”
Graveyard — Halsey (2019): Halsey delivers a hauntingly stark portrayal of a destructive relationship, singing that she would have followed her former flame to the graveyard. Our favourite spooky lyric: “It’s funny how the warning signs can feel like they’re butterflies.”
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish (2019): Billie Eilish took over the charts last year with her debut album, full of atmospheric pop songs. But ‘Bad Guy’ remains one of the most addictive. Our favourite spooky lyric: “I’m only good at being bad.”
In Your Eyes — The Weeknd (2020): ‘In Your Eyes’ might sound innocent at first, but one look at the music video, where The Weeknd plays a serial killer, and you’ll be able to pick up the horror themes. Our favourite spooky lyric: “In your eyes, I see there’s something burning inside you.”
Bloody Valentine — Machine Gun Kelly (2020): ‘Bloody Valentine’ may be best known for its music video which stars Megan Fox, who is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly. But it’s also the perfect pop rock tune to usher in Halloween season. Our favourite spooky lyric: “I can’t stay forever, let’s play pretend and treat this night like it’ll happen again, you’ll be my bloody valentine tonight.”
Body Bag — Machine Gun Kelly (ft Yungblud, Bert McCracken of The Used) (2020): MGK makes a second appearance on our list as he teams up with Yorkshire rocker Yungblud and frontman of the noughties rock band The Used, Bert McCracken. Our favourite spooky lyric: “You’re just a witch and I drank your poison, baby, put me in a body bag.”
Wolves — Big Sean ft Post Malone (2020): Big Sean teams up with Post Malone in this moody track that pulls you in with the sounds of barks and howls. Our favourite spooky lyric: “I was raised by the wolves, ate till they full.”
