The two starlets found their social media profiles hijacked for a brief time

Pooja Hegde Image Credit: Instagram

Pooja Hegde and ‘Sacred Games’ actress Elnaaz Norouzi had their Instagram accounts hacked recently.

Hegde, who has stared in films such as ‘Housefull 4’, took to her Instagram Stories and shared the experience.

“Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram. Hackers, you’ll suck. #firstworldproblems #hackersgetalife,” stated Hegde.

The actress further added: “Also, any message follow back or post in the past hour from my account has been done will be undone. I hope u’ll haven’t given out any personal information. Thank you. #hackersgonnahate [sic].”

On the acting front, Hegde was last seen onscreen in the Telugu action drama ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ starring Allu Arjun.

Meanwhile, Norouzi says her Instagram account also been recovered now and she is happy that nothing “too crazy happened” while her account was hacked.

Elnaaz Norouzi Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The actress realised that her account had been compromised when she was not being able access it.

“The password was changed and then Instagram wasn’t even allowing me to change password and at some point, it was saying I need to contact Instagram to ensure the account belonged to me,” she said.

“Cyber crime is at an all-time high. My Instagram was hacked. I was super worried about the person sending messages to my friends or posting inappropriate pictures. My team helped to recover it. We stand to lose our reputation when something like this happens. I am happy that nothing too crazy happened and that I am back on my Instagram,” Norouzi added.