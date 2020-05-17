1 of 12
With lock down still on, and there are no physical film releases, no red carpets and no promotional tours for celebrities, Actors in Bollywood and Hollywood are more than just bored. They are missing the excitement of the stage and film sets. Sharing an old photo of herself from an outdoor shoot, Sonam Kapoor tweeted: "I miss shoots."
Kriti Kharbanda is missing dressing up. The actress keeps sharing throwback pictures on social media. In a recent Instagram post, Kriti shared a throwback photo and wrote: “Throwing back coz I miss dressing up.”
Ayushmann Khurrana is missing the film set. Taking to Twitter, he revealed he fancied playing the Professor, protagonist of the show "Money Heist". Ayushmann wrote: "I want to be the Professor. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers! Please! I`m dying to do something like this. I`m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human."
Sidharth Malhotra misses stepping out of his home amid the lockdown. He shared on Instagram: “Remember when we used to be able to just open the door and go out? Yeah, I’m thinking about that right now!”
Nushrat Bharucha shared a video of her workout on Instagram and expressed that she is missing working out with her trainer.
Sharing a beautiful black-and-white throwback still on Instagram, where she can be seen flaunting smokey eye makeup, Sonakshi Sinha is missing doing makeup. The actress wrote: “Portrait by @rahuljhangiani #throwback (lockdown day 23: accha toh yeh hota hai makeup??)”
Isha Koppikar is missing being on the set. The actress shared a couple of pictures clicked at home and tweeted: “When I miss being on a set, I do a photoshoot at home! Can’t wait to get back on the set!”
Randeep Hooda is missing riding his horse under the blue sky and watching the evening sun. Recently, on National Pet Day, Hooda tweeted a throwback horseriding snapshot. “Missing Cupa, blue skies and evening sun!” the actor captioned.
Billie Eilish,The 18-year-old star took to Instagram to share a photo from tour. "i miss everything... hope everyones hanging in there," she wrote.
Although Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel miss their active show biz life they have managed to spent time in nature doing some community work. The couple headed to nature for their social distancing period, Justine took to Instagram to share a picturesque photo of himself standing on a snowy field surrounded by mountains.
Victoria Beckham is missing her eldest son Brooklyn while in lockdown. The former Spice Girl is currently in lockdown in the UK at the Beckham’s family home while Brooklyn, 21, is isolating in New York.
Elllen DeGenere has had enough of her time watching films on Netflix and online reading and she misses her avatar as a chat show host in her show. She recently posted on twitter: Just checking in. Portia and I have watched every single thing on Netflix, and are just about done reading the entire internet. We played "Heads Up!" for 16 hours. Obviously, I won. Today, I’m gonna do my show for her and pretend to interview @Cher.
