An Indian songwriter and former model, 28, in Mumbai has lodged a complaint against nine members of the Hindi film fraternity, accusing one person of rape and eight of molestation.
Out of the nine accused, one of them is said to be a prominent producer’s son and actor, while another is allegedly part of a popular music label. A photographer from Bollywood has been named as an alleged rapist in the survivor’s FIR. The others have been accused of sexual harassment and molestation at various times in mid 2000. The case has been registered at the Bandra Police Station, but no arrests have been made yet.
“We are investigating the case. We will definitely question the accused soon. We have booked them all under sections 378 (N), 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said a senior IPS office from the Mumbai Police to CNN-IBN.
All those accused, named in the First Information Report, are yet to release statements or clarify on these charges.