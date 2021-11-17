They are relatively new in Bollywood, but they aren’t rusty or uneasy says the newcomers

Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

They are younger, bolder and sassier and actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari aren’t letting their collective inexperience bog them down. The good-looking pair, who play prominent roles in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ spearheaded by seasoned hands Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, are intent on giving the original con-couple a run for their own ill-gotten money. Naturally, both actors are thrilled to join the franchise.

“It’s such an honour for me to be a part of such a cult film. When I watched ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ for the first time in the theatres, I was 12-years-old and I remember coming out of the theatre and dancing all night to its songs. They just blew my mind,” said Chaturvedi in an interview with Gulf News ahead of his film’s release in the UAE on November 18.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

In the second instalment of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, Chaturvedi — who burst into Bollywood with the grim and underdog rapper tale ‘Gully Boy’ — represent the new order and his partner in crime is the relatively new actress Sharwari Bagh.

Chaturvedi in his Bollywood debut film 'Gully Boy' led by Ranveer Singh Image Credit: Supplied

The two go around swindling people by assuming a fake identities of the now-retired pair of scammers drowning in soulless suburbia in rural India.

Sharvari and Chaturvedi claim to be the new-age Bunty and Babli of the tech-savvy era, and the original con-couple aren’t naturally thrilled about these two young crooks riding off their steam and their notoriety.

As their crazy comic caper with flamboyant characters hit the UAE screens on November 18, we caught up with Chaturvedi and Shavwari to glean all details about their new film which will significantly alter both their careers if it does well:

The fabulous four from 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Here’s Chaturvedi’s take on …

Being a part of the ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ franchise:

“I come from the same region in India where Bunty Aur Babli was sent. I connected to their lingo and the world. It’s a dream come because I was a chartered accountant student and I never imagined stepping into this world. So it’s such a big honour for me to learn from Rani ma’am and Saif sir.”

His second film being different from his debut ‘Gully Boy’:

I don’t want to sound pseudo-intelligent here, but I have always wanted to play that larger-than-life hero with that slow-motion walk and I am loving it. I was born in India and I grew up watching Bollywood films every Friday. What I love about Bunty Aur Babli is that they are rebels and the youngsters will love the fact that they are choosing their own destiny and path … Honestly, when I entered films I didn’t want to be a Christian Bale or a Benedict Cumberbatch or a Daniel Day Lewis [Hollywood actors known for their complex and intense roles]. I know my audience and when they give me three hours of their lives, I don’t want to burden them with problems. I want to enjoy a film as if it’s a festive event or a celebration.”

Siddhart Chaturvedi and Sharvari in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

Making it on his own steam:

“The audience are the ones who make you a hero … There are so many talented actors out there and the question always remains whether we have anything more to offer. So I just focused on learning and being honest with my acting … I auditioned and tried my hand at everything for two years and I wanted to be honest with whatever I do and my craft. ‘Gully Boy’ was never made for me, but the audiences were surprised to see me in a nice film … I feel this is my first film.”

Filming in Abu Dhabi:

“It was my first international shoot of my career and they showed me the most beautiful place on this planet before the world went into a lockdown suddenly. The weather in Abu Dhabi during February was perfect too … I had the best time ever.”

The cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 were in Abu Dhabi in March 2020 to film portions of their new comedy Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

Sharvari speaks: Just like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari nurtured acting ambitions and was bitten by the Bollywood bug early on in her life. She told Gulf News in a separate interview that being an actress was her ultimate dream and that assisting in three films helped her to reach this point in her career.

“It was a dream come true to be a part of such a cult film and I guarantee you that this film is going to be a laugh right. I play a con artist belonging to the tech boom,” said Sharvari.

