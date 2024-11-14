BRUSSELS: The EU’s outgoing foreign policy chief has urged the bloc to suspend a political dialogue with Israel over human rights concerns in Gaza but it is likely to be vetoed, diplomats said Thursday.

Josep Borrell raised his proposal during a meeting of ambassadors on Wednesday, according to four diplomats involved, and is expected to formalise it when European Union foreign ministers gather in Brussels early next week.

The foreign policy chief has written to member states to ask them to suspend the EU’s political dialogue with Israel - part of a wider agreement governing trade ties - “over alleged abuses” in the Gaza conflict, one diplomat said.

“It is forcing people to talk about the issues,” said the diplomat, adding that “the widespread expectation is that it will not be agreed” - considering that EU foreign policy decisions require unanimity among the 27 member states.

Made “without any forewarning,” Borrell’s proposal “came as a complete surprise,” according to a second diplomat who confirmed that it was “immediately objected to by a large group of member states”.

Key powers Germany and Italy were among the countries said to have raised objections, along with the Netherlands, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary and Greece.

Two other diplomats confirmed Borrell’s proposal - formulated as he prepares to hand over next month to his designated successor Kaja Kallas - without providing details.

EU countries - which include staunch allies of Israel as well as firm supporters of the Palestinians - have struggled for a unified position on the Gaza war.

The EU-Israel Association Agreement, dating from 2000 and governing bilateral relations, contains legally binding provisions on human rights, which Borrell hopes to invoke to suspend the political dialogue.

The EU formally invited Israel in June to discuss ties under the accord in the context of the Gaza conflict, but no meeting has taken place for want of an agreement on an agenda.

Spain and Ireland - which earlier this year recognised a Palestinian state - have called on the EU to review the entire association agreement over Israel’s Gaza offensive.

The war erupted with the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas militants, which resulted in 1,206 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.