Priyanka Chopra is currently travelling to Poland to meet with Ukrainian refugees. She has a long-standing relationship with UNICEF, a United Nations organisation that provides humanitarian and developmental aid to children around the world.

As Chopra interacted with kids who were placed in special care as a result of the continuing war between Russia and Ukraine, which began in February of this year, the actor shared numerous images and videos of her experiences. Chopra met children in foster care as part of the “Unbreakable Ukraine” initiative run by UNICEF and other charitable organisations.

Along with lovely postcards, the actress shared a long post that read: “An aspect that is not often discussed but is very prevalent in a time of crisis is the psychological impact on these refugees. I met with so many women and children who are trying to cope with the horrors they have witnessed in this war. UNICEF responded in Poland and in the region by ensuring that teams of psychologists are available to help mothers and children at the Blue Dot centres, the Child Development centres, the Education Hubs and other touch points. One of the most effective tools in helping children regain a sense of normalcy is playful interaction…When children are driven from their homes by war, conflict, or displacement of any kind, access to nurturing relationships with parents, caregivers, and peers are critical buffers to the effects of violence, distress, and other adverse experiences.”

Speaking, in particular about the children she met in Poland, Chopra added: “The kids I met on this mission love working with art. Coffee beans, salts and regular household items are used for art therapy and sensitivity therapy. When they work with different materials, as well as paints and colours, the therapists are able to understand their emotions. In the beginning for example, the children would draw with very dark colours, and over time the colours got brighter. Another example is handmade dolls that I was gifted by Ukrainian children at each Programme I visited with UNICEF. Each is unique and is believed to have the power of protection, which these children really need right now as the war is upending the lives and futures of the country’s 5.7 million school-aged children.”

On the work front, Chopra will be seen in a bunch of new projects such as ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’ and ‘Citadel’.

She will make her web series debut with ‘Citadel’, a Russo Brothers production.