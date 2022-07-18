1 of 9
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra-Jonas hit the big 40 on July 18. On the new mum’s big day, here’s a look at all the times the former beauty queen made her country – and her fans – proud.
When she became the first Indian woman to be on the ‘Forbes’ 100 most influential list: Priyanka Chopra has been a part of the entertainment industry – Hollywood and Bollywood - for more than two decades and she has only gone from strength to strength. She is also the first-ever Indian woman to make it to the list… twice!
When she became the first South Asian to be on the cover of ‘Vogue America’: While the Desi girl has featured on the cover of the Indian version of the magazine, in 2018, she made history when she was centre stage on the cover of the US edition.
When she became the first Bollywood actress to be honoured at the Marrakech Film Festival: Chopra-Jonas’ work was recognized at the Festival International Du Film De Marrakech in Morocco in 2019. She was honoured alongside Hollywood actor Robert Redford in the award ceremony.
When she became the first Indian actress to be an ambassador at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF): In 2020, Chopra-Jonas became the first-ever Indian actress to be chosen as an ambassador at the 45th edition of the film festival.
When she became the Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights: In 2016, she was announced as the Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights. She was the National Ambassador for the organisation for 10 years before becoming global envoy for the institution.
When she became the first Indian actress to win the People's Choice Award for Best Actress on Television: Chopra-Jonas played the lead role in the US crime series 'Quantico', and when she won the award, she became the first Indian actress to have taken home that prize.
When she became the first Indian woman to become the Global Ambassador for Bulgari: The news of her new title was announced on Instagram this month.
When she won the Miss World title: When she was only 18 years old, Chopra-Jonas represented India on the global stage and won!
