On the occasion of World Music Day, let’s celebrate it with Bollywood stars who fine tuned their vocal chords and got behind the microphone to croon some tunes.
Amitabh Bachchan: Amitabh Bachchan was rightly called the ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood in the 1970s. He built his on-screen image as an ‘angry young man’ by portraying aggressive roles in films like ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’, ‘Deewar’ and ‘Kaala Patthar’ to name a few. Do you remember the hit song from 1981 ‘Silsila’ movie ‘Rang Barse’ (pictured)?. It was sung by none other than Bachchan. The actor has crooned several iconic songs from his movies such as ‘Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Bhootnath’, ‘Baghban’ and several others.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Do you know the global icon is trained in western-classical music? Before winning hearts worldwide, she sang her first song ‘Ullathai Killathe’ in the Tamil drama ‘Thamizhan’. Chopra Jonas made her debut in Bollywood with the song ‘Chaoro’ from her film ‘Mary Kom’. She also has three singles, ‘Exotic’, ‘In My City’ and ‘ I Can’t Make You Love Me’. Later, she also gave her voice for ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’s title song in 2015. The biggest influence behind her love for music has been her late father Ashok Chopra.
Parineeti Chopra: Like her cousin mentioned above, Parineeti Chopra also is gifted with a beautiful and soulful voice. She has sang few times in Bollywood. Her first song was ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin’ from Akshay Roy’s directorial ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’. Since her debut in the singing field, she won hearts when she crooned a track for ‘Kesari’ called ‘Teri Mitti’.
Salman Khan: The veteran Bollywood star has many talents, from acting, painting to singing. Khan has given hit songs in Bollywood which are played at many a celebration. ‘Hangover’ from his film ‘Kick’ which is one of the most loved song by his fans, aside from ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’.
Farhan Akhtar: The multi-talented actor-filmmaker, didn’t stopped at acting, writing and direction, but also tried his hand at singing and struck big. In his debut in 2008 ‘Rock On!!’, he sang not one but five songs for this film. Along with Hrithilk Roshan and Abhay Deol, Akhtar sang ‘Senorita’ from ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and went into history books. Catch him perform live in Dubai on June 25 a The Agenda.
Alia Bhatt: The actress, who is known for her tremendous performances in Bollywood, made her singing debut in 2014 with song ‘Sooha Saaha’ from ‘Highway’, which was an AR Rahman composition. After that she gave her melodious voice to songs like ‘Samjhawan’ in ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Ikk Kudi’ (Udta Punjab) and many others.
Shraddha Kapoor Being related to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Kapoor has inherited some singing skills along the way. She has sung many songs for her films including ‘Galliyan’ from film ‘Ek Villain’ (2014), unplugged ‘Bezubaan Fir Se’ from her dance-drama ‘ABCD 2’ and others.
