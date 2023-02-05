A few hours after bride-to-be Kiara Advani arrived in Jaisalmer, the groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra also reached the city in the desert state at around 8.15 pm last night.

Sidharth and Kiara reached Jaisalmer along with their families.

Yesterday, Kiara came on Mukesh Ambani's chartered plane around 1 p.m. She was accompanied by her parents, grandmother and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Earlier in the evening, the make-up and wedding team reached Jaisalmer by a flight from Mumbai.

Image Credit: Insta/ kiaraaliaadvani

The wedding functions will start today.

Meanwhile, some speculations suggested that the wedding shall be telecast on OTT platform Amazon Prime. The discussion started soon after the couple's video went viral on social media.

Earlier also, there were speculations that both would come together, but it did not happen.

After keeping the fans waiting for the whole day, Sidharth reached the wedding destination with his father Sunil Malhotra, mother Reema Malhotra, sister-in-law Poornima and brother Harshad Malhotra.

Kiara came out from Jaisalmer airport with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Kiara and Manish are thick friends and were recently spotted in Dubai.

Image Credit: insta/ Manish Malhotra

Both left for Hotel Suryagarh in a Fortuner car.

Kiara Advani was accompanied by her father Jai Jagdeep Advani, mother Genevieve Jaffrey and grandmother. Relatives from both sides of the family have already begun trickling in.

When they were coming out of the airport, the media wanted to talk to Kiara's father about the wedding but he smiled and said "all the best".

No phones policy:

Similar to what was witnessed during the wedding ceremony of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have also announced a no phone policy in their wedding functions scheduled from February 6-7.

Following the same policy as that of Vicky and Katrina, the star couple had announced a 'no phone policy' and the hotel staff had been informed about the same.

Besides, the guests of both bride and groom have been requested not to post any pictures of the wedding on social media.

Earlier, reports said that 100-125 guests would attend the wedding besides the families of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

As per information, about 80 rooms have been booked in the Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer for the wedding.