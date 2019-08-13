Popular Indian TV actress Shweta Tiwari, known for her role in ‘Kasauti Zindagii Kay’, has registered a police complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli for domestic violence, according to India Today.

Tiwari, who was earlier married to actor Raja Choudhary, tied the knot for the second time in 2013 with Kohli, and became a mother again in December 2016 to Reyaansh Kohli.

The couple had earlier dimissed reports that all was not well with their marriage, India Today reports.

An FIR (First Information Report) was lodged at Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali in Mumbai, on Sunday.

“TV actress reported that her second husband is abusing in filthy language to her daughter, and he is outraging modesty of her daughter by commenting very obscene comment and showing obsence model’s photo in his mobile. On the said complaint an IT act is registered against the accused and subsequently he is arrested. Further investigation is going on,” the police said in a statement.