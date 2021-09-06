Kangana Ranaut remains persistent in her appeal for cinemas to screen ‘Thalaivii’ with the Bollywood actress confident that the biopic will bring audiences back to theatres in India, which are struggling to stay afloat in wake of the pandemic.
While the actress has managed to secure a release for the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film, the Hindi release has still hit a roadblock in India, despite gearing up for a roll out in the UAE on September 10. Multiplexes in India have apparently taken objection to the early roll out of the movie on digital.
In a series of posts on her Instagram Story, Ranaut spoke about attending the premiere of the film in Hyderabad. “Thalaivii is a theatrical experience hopefully Hindi multiplexes will also play it. I am confident it will bring audiences back to the theatres @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies,” the actress posted.
Ranaut also appealed to the Maharashtra government to reopen cinemas to allow the Hindi language release to screen in Mumbai and other major cities in the Indian state that is also home to Bollywood.
‘Thalaivii’ is a biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J. Jayalalithaa, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of the state politics.