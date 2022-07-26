The K-wave has the world firmly in its grip and it’s no surprise that several films from Bollywood have taken inspiration from hit South Korean dramas and recpackaged them with an Indian twist.
The same is now also being said of the upcoming thriller, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, which releases on July 29 in the UAE. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film stars John Abraham, paired opposite Disha Patani, while Arjun Kapoor is teamed up with Tara Sutaria.
At a recent press meet, producer Ektaa Kapoor was pointedly asked whether the movie was based on a Korean drama, which she pointedly denied.
“I will tell you the real story of this movie,” Kapoor said at the media interaction. “Mohit told me about the script and I said that the ‘Ek Villain’ franchise had to be bigger this time. Mohit worked on the script and [filmmaker] Rohit Shetty liked it. I then went to Rohit, and I am his sister, so I requested him, and he, very sweetly, like good brothers do, gave me the script back and said that’s yours.”
The rumour stemmed from a comment made by actor-turned-trade analyst Kamaal R Khan who spoke about the inspiration for the 2014 film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor coming from a Korean film. Incidentally, Khan also had a cameo in the movie.
Kapoor further added: “Whosoever is going to listen to this script will like it. It has not been made in any other language.” — With IANS inputs