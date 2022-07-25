1 of 8
The Mumbai Police have begun investigating a new incident of rage against Bollywood stars. Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly received death threats on their social media channels, and a complaint was subsequently filed against a hereto unidentified person. They aren’t the first celebrities to be at the receiving end of such spite. Here’s a look at other stars who’ve been trolled, threatened and fought back.
In June this year, actor Swara Bhasker received a death threat through a letter. The letter was sent to the actor's residence in Versova. After receiving the letter, Bhasker approached Versova police station and lodged a complaint against unidentified persons.
Reportedly, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan also received a death threat letter a month ago. The reports suggested that the letter was found by Salim's security staff and the police. The police explained that the note was found on a bench where Salim generally takes a break during his morning walks. The letter said that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as the slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29.
In November 2021, actor Kangana Ranaut filed a complaint at a police station in Himachal Pradesh against the people who allegedly gave her death threats over her post on farm law protestors. She took to her Instagram account to inform her followers about it. Sharing a picture of the FIR copy, Kangana wrote in Hindi, "... I am getting constant threats from disruptive forces on this very post of mine. A brother of Bathinda has openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of this type of threats." She added, "I have registered an FIR with the police against the threats. I hope the Punjab government will also take action soon. The country is paramount for me, I am acceptable even if I have to sacrifice for this, but I am neither afraid nor will I ever be afraid, in the interest of the country, I will keep speaking openly against the traitors.”
Richa Chadha — who swatted aside death and mutilation threats in January 2021 — has become hardened to such disturbing ultimatums. When the poster of her new political saga ‘Madam Chief Minister’ released, a section of social media users considered the image of her character from the film holding the broom stereotypical to India’s marginalised Dalit community. She played a head of state in the film who smashes patriarchy to rise to the political ranks. Realising her mistake, the actress issued an apology but it was largely ignored. “It doesn’t cost people much to sit on the internet and spew abuse and filth all day. I know my conscience is clean,” said Chadha, as she promoted her film.
Deepika Padukone was inundated with death threats and a bounty to chop off her nose was placed after weeks of protests were staged across Indian against her epic Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Many right-wing Hindu and Rajput caste groups took offense to a scene in the film and demanded a ban on the release of film in December 2017. Although the initial release date was stalled and Indian censor board’s suggestion to change the name of the film from ‘Padmaavati’ to ‘Padmaavat’ was accepted, the supreme court eventually allowed the film to be released in states that called for its ban.
Mum-to-be Alia Bhatt is quite happy with life now, but there was a time, back in 2017 that she and her parents - film director and producer Mahesh Bhatt and wife Soni Razdan - were under attack; they were sent death threats from a man in Uttar Pradesh. Bhatt later told her fans via Twitter that the danger had been ‘nipped in the bud’ by police. Above: Ranbir Kapoor (left) Alia Bhatt(centre) and Soni Razdan(right).
Shah Rukh Khan: During the filming of ‘Happy New Year’, Shah Rukh Khan had reportedly received a threatening note at the shooting location that read “SRK will be the next target”. A few days later, his office received a call asking Shah Rukh to refrain from working with Ali and Karim Morani. Shah Rukh’s co-stars from the film, Sonu Sood and Boman Irani had also reportedly received threat calls during the same period.
