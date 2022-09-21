New Delhi: Indian comedian Raju Srivastava has passed away at the age of 58. Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym on August 10.
Raju Srivastava has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, and received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” in 2005. Then he went on to share the big screen with renowned Bollywood stars.
The stand-up comedian turned politician and actor is very popular for his stage character ‘Gajodhar Bhaiya’.