Indian comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, known for his anecdotal and laid-back humour, is a big fan of improvisation and ‘on-the-spot’ fun.

Before he jets down to Dubai to perform his special ‘Well Done Officer’ on October 15 at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School, in Dubai, Gulf News caught up with him for a quick chat.

“I simply aim to entertain,” he said in an interview over e-mail.

Bassi, a former lawyer turned comedian from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, is the third act in the successful Colors Laughter Night series which saw popular stand-up comedians Amit Tandon and Gaurav Kapoor perform.

“I love presenting stories that I have experienced first-hand and observed being with friends and family. I tend to be attentive of what’s happening around which adds freshness to my content and helps me connect better with the audience each time I am performing,” said Bassi in an earlier statement.

Excerpts from our interview with the 31-year-old comedian, who is a big hit on YouTube and has a following of 1.5million on Instagram alone. Be warned, he’s a man of few words and truly lets loose on the comedy stage alone. Perhaps, he’s saving the gems for his Dubai gig ...

What can fans in Dubai expect from your show?

I hope to show my fans a good time, provide an escape from the mundane, and to tell my stories that will stay with them for days after the show. I am a live performer so they can also expect the unexpected. Often the audience inspires a lot of on-the-spot fun.

When you first started out your comedy career, were you scared about leaving your day job for it?

On the contrary, I was rather excited at the prospect of quitting my lawyer job. Any career switch brings a set of apprehensions with it but safe to say, it was worth the risk.

In your opinion, what makes a great comedian?

I don’t know, ask them. I am far from the greats. The audience and the fans are a better judge of how good a performer is. I simply aim to entertain.

Is there any particular show you’ve done in the past that has really stuck with you/inspired you?

Every show is special in its own way. I have performed in around 65 cities in India and I recently did a Euro Tour across eight countries including a place called Koln [Colongne in Germany]. I am honestly still not sure how to pronounce it but can proudly say that the Indian Sub-continent has such a strong global presence that it’s extremely heart-warming to represent Hindi standup comedy on such stages.

What has been your proudest moment as a comedian so far?

I am grateful for the love I have received from my fans and the industry so far and for the ability to do what I love. As a comedian, I am proud to see my fellow Indian comedians performing across the globe and of my seniors for having opened these doors for us.

What is your advice to an aspiring comedian?

Try not to rush the process. Write original material and step on stage as often as you can. The ultimate judge of your performance is the audience so do your best and adapt and evolve through feedback.

