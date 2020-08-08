Hrithik Roshan Image Credit: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan admitted to feeling ‘helpless’ in the wake of a series tragic events that have engulfed the world over the past few weeks, channeling a feeling that many have echoed on social media.

The actor, who has battled depression in the past, put out a statement on social media where he spoke about a series of global tragedies, including last week’s Beirut blasts that took the lives of more than 135 people and the August 7 Air India Express crash of the Dubai-Kozhikode flight that killed 16 people.

“It is difficult, yet important to latch onto every Ray of hope...A feeling of helplessness engulfs me as I witness a series of tragic events in our world. Beirut explosion. Air India crash. Mauritius environment emergency. Floods and distress. Earthquake. The collapse of the last Arctic ice shelf. All this while we battle a pandemic,” posted Roshan.

The actor further added: “My prayers for the peace of the departed souls. Condolences for the grieving families. May we uplift each other in these unfortunate times and stand strong. This too shall pass.. We will find light.”

In 2016, Roshan went public with his battle with depression, speaking up at public event to say: “I have experienced depression, I have experienced confusion, as we all do. It’s a normal thing. We all go through ups and downs. When you go through a down, then the most important thing is clarity of thought. Sometimes, your brain takes over, feeds you with unwanted thoughts.”

Bhumi Pednekar Image Credit: PTI

Earlier in the week, actress Bhumi Pednekar also spoke about 2020 being a “wake-up call” of sorts as everyone struggled to maintain balance. Her Instagram posts came following the Mumbai flooding that crippled the city over the past few days.